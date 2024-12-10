4,577 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,688,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

