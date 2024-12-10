5,930 Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Purchased by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPIX. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,891,000.

NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $262.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

