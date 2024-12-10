7,500 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,307 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 99,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

