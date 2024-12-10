7,950 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,598,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 757,528 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,579 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,852 over the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

