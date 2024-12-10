799 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 16,145 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $1,249,784.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,380,103.89. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $214,037.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.