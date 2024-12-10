8,033 Shares in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Valhi by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Valhi by 107.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Valhi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $698.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

