ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Raises Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for 2.0% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

