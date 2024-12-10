ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.70. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.