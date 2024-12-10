Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $337.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

