Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,399,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 661,887 shares.The stock last traded at $21.95 and had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

