AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.27. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares changing hands.
AIX.V Stock Up 3.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.
AIX.V Company Profile
Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AIX.V
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for AIX.V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX.V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.