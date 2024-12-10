Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $157,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Alarm.com by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Alarm.com by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

