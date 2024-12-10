Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alarm.com worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 58,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 97.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 79,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,116.89. This trade represents a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.