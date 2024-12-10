Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401,027 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 16.88% of Amerant Bancorp worth $120,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 655.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of ($999.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.39 million. Amerant Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $26.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amerant Bancorp

About Amerant Bancorp

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.