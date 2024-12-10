American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.52.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the airline’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 598,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in American Airlines Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 125,024 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

