American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Buys $80,474.14 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. UBS Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

