American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after purchasing an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after buying an additional 269,188 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after buying an additional 198,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

American International Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

