AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 226.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 470,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 638,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,630,000 after buying an additional 102,021 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.62.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,141 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

