Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.66. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $257.80 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

