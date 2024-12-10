Analysts Set BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Target Price at $17.11

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,685.24. This represents a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 14.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE:BV opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

