Analysts Set CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) PT at $63.88

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.88.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday.
CG Oncology Trading Down 3.9 %
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at CG Oncology
In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. Yu Fan purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $49,828,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,166,000 after buying an additional 717,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 635,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CG Oncology by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 528,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 811.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CG Oncology Company Profile
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
