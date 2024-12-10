Analyzing AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and Perella Weinberg Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $33.07 million 17.31 $41.74 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $648.65 million 3.42 -$17.22 million ($2.37) -10.61

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMTD Digital and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners -11.09% -295.65% 10.18%

Volatility and Risk

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AMTD Digital and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential downside of 25.12%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats AMTD Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.