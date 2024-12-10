Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 7,386,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,250,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,161 in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 14.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Digital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

