Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
