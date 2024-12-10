Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

