Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €3.22 ($3.39) and last traded at €3.15 ($3.32), with a volume of 2044743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €3.12 ($3.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.42.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

