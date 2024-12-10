Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 87857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Artivion Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Activity at Artivion

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,465.50 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,090. The trade was a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,377 shares of company stock worth $682,356. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Artivion by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth $55,000. RW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

