Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $16.96 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,859 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $520,480.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,595.30. This trade represents a 51.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $554,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,236. This represents a 64.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

