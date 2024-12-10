Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 478.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $172,144,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,582,928.22. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,012,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,707,544 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

