Ashford Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.