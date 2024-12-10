Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,050 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,321,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,050 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Globalstar worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Globalstar by 26.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 1,000.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 196,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,929.24. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88.

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

