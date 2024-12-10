ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.3 %

ASML opened at $706.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $718.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.80.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.