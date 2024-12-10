Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Sells A$1,968,375.15 in Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Stefanetti sold 46,866,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$1,968,375.15 ($1,269,919.45).

Australian Agricultural Projects Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75.

About Australian Agricultural Projects

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd operates and manages olive groves in Boort, Victoria. It produces and sells extra virgin olive oil. The company was formerly known as Redisland Australia Limited and changed its name to Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd in February 2013. Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

