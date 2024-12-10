Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NYSE:AGR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $37.70.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
