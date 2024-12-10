Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 363,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 297,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,574 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

