Barclays PLC Acquires 165,353 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $325,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $478.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.35. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.09 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

