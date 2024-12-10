Barclays PLC Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.56% of IDEX worth $252,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $3,627,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $229.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

