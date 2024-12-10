Barclays PLC Has $208.54 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,462 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $208,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

