Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $379,000 Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,476 shares during the period. Triumph Financial accounts for 0.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.