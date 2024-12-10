Bares Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $25,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,630,000 after purchasing an additional 149,807 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $245.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.98 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.