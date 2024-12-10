Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 1,015,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,529,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 3.04.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,869,593 shares in the company, valued at $46,777,216.86. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,019 in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 733,363 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 462,581 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

