Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie started coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Braze has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $228,502.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,787.88. This represents a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,919.05. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,979 shares of company stock worth $3,688,914 over the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Braze by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 148.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

