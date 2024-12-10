Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

