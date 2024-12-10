Brokerages Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Target Price at $21.50

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

FIHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 62.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,265,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,261,000 after buying an additional 1,249,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,078,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 474,714 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 12.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 655,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,416 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIHL opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

