Brophy Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Brophy Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $169.88 and a one year high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

