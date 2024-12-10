Brophy Wealth Management LLC Invests $946,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after buying an additional 587,329 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $287,144,000 after acquiring an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

