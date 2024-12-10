Brophy Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $498.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

