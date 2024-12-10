Brophy Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. This trade represents a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock worth $43,747,615 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

GILD stock opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,006.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

