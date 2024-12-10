Brophy Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

