Brown Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 238,476 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 238,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 3.3% of Brown Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisors owned 10.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $149,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4,888.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 131.2% in the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:XBJL opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

