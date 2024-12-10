Brown Financial Advisors Raises Position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL)

Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors owned 4.09% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,661,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $17,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $40,113,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS TFJL opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

