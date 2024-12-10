Bullseye Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up 2.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TransMedics Group worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,766.32. This represents a 12.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.40.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

